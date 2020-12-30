ECHL Recognizes Athletic Trainers and Equipment Managers as Performers of the Month
December 30, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - In recognition of their efforts during the opening month of the 2020-21 ECHL Season, the League has recognized the Athletic Trainers and Equipment Managers from each of the 13 active teams as the December Performers of the Month.
Each of the Athletic Trainers and Equipment Managers have helped to ensure teams are following the ECHL Return to Play protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"On behalf of the ECHL and Commissioner Ryan Crelin, we want to thank all of our Athletic Trainers and Equipment Managers for their tireless commitment to ensure that our players, coaches and officials have been taken care of throughout training camp and the first few weeks of the season," said ECHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations Joe Ernst. "These dedicated individuals who work behind the scenes have all gone above and beyond, and we would not be playing without their sacrifice and dedication to their jobs. We appreciate all that they have done in playing a huge part in the return to ECHL Hockey."
The ECHL recognizes and thanks each of these individuals for their continued support in these efforts.
Team Athletic Trainer Equipment Manager
Allen Americans Jordan Dutton Tim Abbott
Florida Everblades Dylan Dewey John Sellars
Greenville Swamp Rabbits Adam Campbell Shawn Thorns
Indy Fuel George Bullock, Jr. Darrin Flinchem
Jacksonville Icemen Scott McLay Jeremy Holloway
Kansas City Mavericks Nick Potter Lukas Nestor
Orlando Solar Bears Mike Degaetano Adam Dexter
Rapid City Rush Cody Lindhorst Gavin Bechtol
South Carolina Stingrays Max Finley Nick Lazor
Tulsa Oilers Steve Lintern Tony Deynzer
Utah Grizzlies Collin Lee Matthew Schwegmann
Wheeling Nailers Daniel Barker Bill Higgins
Wichita Thunder Josh Elmer Frank Jury
