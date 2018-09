ECHL Announces Training Camp Rosters

PRINCETON, N.J. - The following are the training camp rosters as submitted to the ECHL office by each ECHL team on Sept. 27. Only teams which are opening training camp today were required to submit rosters. Teams opening camp at a later date will submit their rosters at that time.

Adirondack Thunder - Training Camp opens Oct. 1

Allen Americans - Jeremy Brodeur, G; Joel Chouinard, D; Miles Liberati, D; Mike Gunn, D; Dalton Thrower, D; Eric Roy, D; David Makowski, D; Casey Pierro-Zabotel, F; Thomas Frazee, F; J.C. Campagna, F; Spencer Asuchak, F; Tyler Poulsen, F; Zach Pochiro, F; Chad Butcher, F; Kevin Sundher, F; Ben Duffy, F

Atlanta Gladiators - Ed Minney, G; Kevin Montgomery, D; Vytal Cote, D/F; Derek Nesbitt, F; Justin MacDonald, F; Nolan LaPorte, F; Todd Skirving, F; Alexandre Carrier, F

Brampton Beast - Leonid Lazarev, G; Mike Folkes, D; Chase Golightly, D; Jordan Henry, D; Hugo Enock, D; Reggie Traccitto, D; Mathieu Gagnon, D/F; Jackson Leef, F; Jake Wood, F; David Vallorani, F; Nathan Todd, F; David Pacan, F; Kris Newbury, F; Chris Leveille, F; Lucas Venuto, F; Brandon Marino, F; Brandon MacLean, F; Josh Soares, F

Cincinnati Cyclones - Training Camp opens Oct. 1

Florida Everblades - Training Camp opens Oct. 1

Fort Wayne Komets - Training Camp opens Oct. 1

Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Training Camp opens Sept. 30

Idaho Steelheads - Training Camp opens Oct. 1

Indy Fuel - Training Camp opens Sept. 29

Jacksonville Icemen - Training Camp opens Oct. 1

Kalamazoo Wings - Training Camp opens Sept. 30

Kansas City Mavericks - Training Camp opens Oct. 1

Maine Mariners - Training Camp opens Oct. 2

Manchester Monarchs - Training Camp opens Oct. 1

Newfoundland Growlers - Training Camp opens Oct. 1

Norfolk Admirals - Zane Schartz, D; Chase Harrison, D; Matt McMorrow, F; Max Cook, F; Chris Crane, F; Manny Gialedakis, F; Taylor Cammarata, F; Connor Hurley, F

Orlando Solar Bears - Corbin Boes, G; Mike Monfredo, D; Rob Mann, D; Carter Struthers, D; Tim Shoup, D; Etienne Boutet, D; Tayler Thompson, F; Ryan Siiro, F; Robbie Baillargeon, F; Dylan Fitze, F; Corey Kalk, F; Vince Dunn, F; Trevor Olson, F; Stefan Fournier, F; Ryan Lough, F; Brent Pedersen, F; Jared Fiegl, F; Alexandre Ranger, F; Christophe Lalancette, F

Rapid City Rush - Training Camp opens Oct. 1

Reading Royals - Training Camp opens Sept. 29

South Carolina Stingrays - Training Camp opens Oct. 1

Toledo Walleye - Training Camp opens Oct. 1

Tulsa Oilers - Training Camp opens Oct. 1

Utah Grizzlies - Training Camp opens Oct. 1

Wheeling Nailers - Training Camp opens Oct. 1

Wichita Thunder - Training Camp opens Sept. 29

Worcester Railers - Training Camp opens Oct. 1

