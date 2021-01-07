ECHL Announces Suspension

ECHL (ECHL) News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced that Jacksonville's Ian McKinnon has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #66, Jacksonville at Florida, on Jan. 6.

McKinnon is suspended under Rule #46.12 as the result of receiving an instigating penalty in the final five minutes of regulation in the game.

McKinnon will miss Jacksonville's game vs. Orlando on Jan. 9.

