ECHL Announces Suspension
January 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced that Jacksonville's Ian McKinnon has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #66, Jacksonville at Florida, on Jan. 6.
McKinnon is suspended under Rule #46.12 as the result of receiving an instigating penalty in the final five minutes of regulation in the game.
McKinnon will miss Jacksonville's game vs. Orlando on Jan. 9.
