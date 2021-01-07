NFL, MLB, CFL stats



ECHL

ECHL Announces Suspension

January 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release


PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced that Jacksonville's Ian McKinnon has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #66, Jacksonville at Florida, on Jan. 6.

McKinnon is suspended under Rule #46.12 as the result of receiving an instigating penalty in the final five minutes of regulation in the game.

McKinnon will miss Jacksonville's game vs. Orlando on Jan. 9.

ECHL Stories from January 7, 2021


