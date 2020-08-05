ECHL Announces Revised Start Date to the 2020-21 Season

NORFOLK, VA - The ECHL Board of Governors, in conjunction with the Professional Hockey Players' Association, has approved a revised start date for the 2020-21 ECHL Season. The anticipated start date is December 4, 2020, for a full 72-Game Schedule.

"We are eager to return to hockey, but at this time we believe this decision is prudent for the safety of our Players, Employees and Fans," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "The ECHL and our Board of Governors are focused on the 2020-21 Season and remain optimistic for the safe reopening of our venues across the continent. We appreciate our partners and fans continued support and patience, as we work together with our venues, local health officials and the members of the PHPA's Executive Committee towards the safe return of ECHL hockey."

The ECHL 2020-21 Season was originally scheduled to start October 16, 2020. Adjustments to the 2020-21 ECHL Schedule will be announced at a later date.

"The Norfolk Admirals have had a tremendous off-season of player signings and are pleased with the decision to delay the start of the ECHL season," said Admirals CEO Patrick Cavanagh. "We are evaluating every best practice in professional sports and closely following the State of Virginia's protocols with the aim of providing our players, staff and fans a safe environment to enjoy Admirals Hockey in the Hampton Roads community. I look forward to seeing all of our fans soon and rocking the Scope once again."

The Admirals currently have eight players signed to the 2020-21 roster which includes four forwards (Alex Tonge, Alex Rodriguez, Jakob Reichert, Cody Milan), three defenseman (Scott Dornbrock, Sam Thibault, Eric Williams) and one goaltender (Jake Theut).

