ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fineS and suspensions.

Fort Wayne's Szydlowski fined, suspended

Fort Wayne's Shawn Szydlowski has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #F-5, Fort Wayne at Wheeling, on April 30.

Szydlowski was assessed a game misconduct for abuse of officials under Rule #39.5 at 20:00 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Szydlowski will miss Fort Wayne's playoff game vs. Wheeling on May 2.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Fort Wayne's Corrin fined

Fort Wayne's Willie Corrin has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #F-5, Fort Wayne at Wheeling, on April 30.

Corrin is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 0:10 of the third period.

Fort Wayne's Alvaro fined

Fort Wayne's Matt Alvaro has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #F-5, Fort Wayne at Wheeling, on April 30.

Alvaro is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 18:43 of the third period.

Cincinnati's Caporusso fined, suspended

Cincinnati's Louie Caporusso has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #G-6, Cincinnati at Toledo, on April 30.

Caporusso is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 9:42 of the third period.

Caporusso will miss Cincinnati's playoff game at Toledo on May 3.

