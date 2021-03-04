ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #302, Wheeling at Indy, on March 3.

Wheeling's Sean Josling has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for slashing at 18:34 of the third period.

Josling will miss Wheeling's game at Fort Wayne on March 5.

Indy's Joe Sullivan has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #70.6 and Rule #70.10 as a result of his actions at 18:34 of the third period.

Sullivan will miss Indy's games vs. Kansas City (March 5), at Wheeling (March 9), vs. Fort Wayne (March 11), vs. Wheeling (March 14) and at Wichita (March 17).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

