ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

May 5, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Fort Wayne's Maggio fined, suspended

Fort Wayne's Daniel Maggio has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #K-4, Toledo at Fort Wayne, on May 4.

Maggio is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his penalty for interference at 18:18 of the second period.

Maggio will miss Fort Wayne's playoff game at Toledo tonight (May 5).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Florida's Bulmer fined, suspended

Florida's Brett Bulmer has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #J-4, Florida at Orlando, on May 4.

Bulmer is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the a result of his match penalty for fighting under Rule #46.15 at 19:55 of the third period.

Bulmer will miss Florida's playoff game at Orlando on May 6.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Orlando's Zimmerman suspended

Orlando's Sean Zimmerman has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #J-4, Florida at Orlando, on May 4.

Zimmerman is suspended under Rule #46.12 as a result of being assessed a minor penalty for instigating in the final five minutes of regulation.

Zimmerman will miss Orlando's playoff game against Florida on May 6.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.