ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced that Savannah's Anthony Collins has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #352, Savannah at Greenville, on Dec. 23.

Collins is suspended one game under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline for his actions at 18:43 of the third period and one game under Rule #42.22 as the result of receiving a game misconduct for aggressor in the final five minutes of regulation.

Collins will miss Savannah's games at Atlanta on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

