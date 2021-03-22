ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced that Florida's Arvin Atwal has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #253, Florida at Greenville, on March 21.

Atwal is suspended three games for his game misconduct under Rule #40.4 for physical abuse of officials, one game under Rule #23.4 for receiving his third game misconduct of the season in the general category and one game for being a repeat offender.

Atwal will miss Florida's games vs. Wheeling (March 24, March 26 and March 27) and at Orlando (April 1 and April 2).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

