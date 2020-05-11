ECHL Announces 2021 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Jersey Contest

May 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced a contest for fans to design the jersey that will be worn by the ECHL All-Stars in the 2021 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, to be hosted by the Jacksonville Icemen on Monday, January 18, 2021.

Fans can submit their entry by using the online form at https://www.echl.com/2021-all-star-jersey-contest. All entries must be submitted on the official jersey template and include the All-Star logo, which can both be downloaded from contest submission page. There is a limit of one entry per person. CLICK HERE to view the complete rules for the contest.

Entries can be submitted now through 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, May 25. The top entries, as selected by the ECHL and Jacksonville Icemen, will be entered into a public vote, where the entry with the highest number of votes will be selected as the winner. The winner will receive a personally customized 2021 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic jersey produced from the winning entry.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.