Eau Claire Express Legend Kole Calhoun Announces Retirement

Over the weekend, Eau Claire Express legend Kole Calhoun announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.

This announcement comes after a tenured career with the MLB, having spent most of his time with the Los Angeles Angels, who drafted Calhoun in the 8th round of the 2010 MLB draft.

Calhoun would go on to spend eight seasons with the Angles and win a Gold Glove with them in 2015.

From 2020-21, Kole Calhoun played for the Arizona Diamondbacks alongside former Express player Daulton Varsho (2015-16). He then played one season with the Texas Rangers (2022) and one season with the Cleveland Guardians (2023).

