Eau Claire Express Granted 100% Capacity

Eau Claire, Wi - After a 2020 hiatus due to COVID-19 and the 2021 City of Eau Claire restrictions, the Eau Claire Express has been given the green light to welcome fans back at full capacity for the 2022 season!

The Express will be back at 100% capacity with no seating restrictions throughout the ballpark. In addition, the Express will continue to have handwashing stations throughout the ballpark and masks upon request.

"We are excited to be able to see Carson Park back at full strength this summer and have some normalcy to our season!" General Manager Sammi Costello stated. "2019 was the last year that we were able to see the ballpark in all its glory with the best fans in the Northwoods League in attendance."

The Express plans to announce their 2022 promotional calendar in the coming weeks. Fans can expect to see multiple entertainment acts during the season and several firework nights.

The Express looks to ramp up for their 17th season in the Northwoods League with their Home Opener slated for 7:05 pm on Monday, May 30th against the La Crosse Loggers. For more information on the different ticket packages, visit Eauclaireexpress.com, or call the front office at 715-839-7788 to secure your seats today.

