Eau Claire Express Announce Kwik Trip Round Trip Membership Bobblehead

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The Eau Claire Express announce Bob Uecker as the Kwik Trip Round Trip Membership bobblehead for the 2023 season

Widely known for his radio broadcasting career with the Milwaukee Brewers, Uecker got his start in baseball in Eau Claire. Uecker signed with the Milwaukee Braves in 1956 and played two seasons with the Eau Claire Bears in 1956 and 1957. Uecker eventually went on to play as a catcher in the majors for the Milwaukee Braves. His career in baseball has led to numerous awards, being given the name "Mr. Baseball," and his very own "Bob Uecker Day" on September 25th.

To get your own Bob Uecker bobblehead, purchase a Kwik Trip Membership by calling our office at 715-839-7788 or emailing Ben at ben@eauclaireexpress.com For booking your 2023 group outing, give the Express front office a call, and they'll get you on the schedule today!

