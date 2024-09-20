Easy Read for Halo Lalo| USL League One Save of the Week, Week 20 Winner

September 20, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from September 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.