Eastwood Field BIG 50/50 Giveaway Taking Place at July 30 Scrappers Game

NILES, OH -Eastwood Field will be hosting a $10,000 Big 50/50 Giveaway at the Friday, July 30 Scrappers game against the West Virginia Black Bears at 7:05pm.

The promotion will guarantee one lucky fan a minimum prize of $5,000 and charity partners Shepherd of the Valley Foundation and the Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley will each receive a minimum donation of $2,500.

Tickets for The Big 50/50 Giveaway will be sold for $2 each and will be available once gates open at 6pm for the July 30 game. Tickets will be available during the game through the 5th inning. A winner will be drawn in the 7th inning and must be present to win the prize. Should the game be officially cancelled, the drawing will roll over to the next Scrappers home game on July 31.

In addition to The Big 50/50 Promotion, the July 30 game will feature post-game fireworks and an appearance by the popular entertainment act The Zooperstars.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are a founding member of the MLB Draft League and play a 68 game schedule. To stay up to date with the Scrappers or for more information on The BIG 50/50 Giveaway and game tickets, visit www.mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000.

