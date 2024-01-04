Eastman Joins Goldeyes' Rotation

January 4, 2024 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the signing Thursday of experienced right-handed starting pitcher Colton Eastman.

A native of Fresno, California, Eastman has played at the Class-AAA level for much of the past three seasons, spending the majority of the 2023 campaign with the Las Vegas Aviators, the Pacific Coast League affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

Eastman split the 2021 and 2022 seasons between the Class-AAA International League's Lehigh Valley IronPigs, and the Class-AA Eastern League's Reading Fightin Phils - both in the Philadelphia Phillies' system.

The 27-year-old was selected by the Phillies in the fourth round of the 2018 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft from California State University, Fullerton (Fullerton, California). He opted to play college baseball after having been drafted out of Central High School (Fresno, California) by the Minnesota Twins in 2015.

"We're excited to see what Colton can bring to our staff," said Goldeyes skipper Logan Watkins. "He has a lot of experience pitching at the Triple-A level and has shown he can be an excellent starter. We look forward to him bringing experience to our rotation."

Winnipeg now has three players under contract for the 2024 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 1.

2024 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Dayson Croes

RHP Colton Eastman

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9. The Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, visit the team's official website goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from January 4, 2024

Eastman Joins Goldeyes' Rotation - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.