Eastern League's Joe McEacharn Wins Warren Giles Award

October 31, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) News Release





ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) announced today it has selected Eastern League President Joe McEacharn as the recipient of the 36th annual Warren Giles Award, which honors outstanding service as a league president.

The Warren Giles Award has been presented annually since 1984 and is named for the long-time baseball executive who served as the National League president from 1951 to 1969. McEacharn will receive the award at the Baseball Winter Meetings Banquet on Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

"Joe McEacharn has done a tremendous job leading the Eastern League over the last 17 years and his clubs are leaders in their respective communities," said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O'Conner. "The Eastern League continues to be one of the most stable leagues in Minor League Baseball in part due to Joe's leadership, and on behalf of Minor League Baseball, it is my pleasure to present Joe with this honor."

"Recognition amongst peers for contributing to success is both a humbling and appreciative experience," said McEacharn. "I'm sure my peers agree that this award is really a group recognition earned by contributions from Eastern League owners, operators and staff members, as well as substantial support and guidance from the entire MiLB staff, and it is with gratitude to each, that I respectfully accept this award on behalf of all those contributors."

McEacharn, who also claimed the honor in 2006, becomes the eighth league president in Minor League Baseball to win the Giles Award two or more times, joining John Hopkins, Randy Mobley (three-time winner), John Henry Moss, Charles K. Murphy, Branch Rickey III, Bob Richmond and George Spelius.

During McEacharn's tenure as league president, the Eastern League has had four teams win Minor League Baseball's Larry MacPhail Promotional Award (Trenton-2003, Altonona-2004, New Hampshire-2010 and Akron-2015), three clubs win the John H. Johnson President's Award (Reading-2003, Trenton-2005 and Altoona-2006), two teams win the John Henry Moss Community Service Award (Reading-2018 and Hartford-2019) and one Rawlings Woman Executive of the Year Award (Reading's Ashley Forlini-2006).

A native of West Springfield, Massachusetts, McEacharn joined the Eastern League staff in 1997, under President William B. "Bill" Troubh, after starting his professional career as an attorney. McEacharn and his wife, Mary, reside in Scarborough, Maine, with Addi, their golden retriever.

PAST WARREN GILES AWARD WINNERS

1984 Charles Eshbach, Eastern League

1985 Bill Walters, Midwest League

1986 Joe Ryan, American Association

1987 Carl Sawatski, Texas League

1988 Harold Cooper, International League

1989 Jimmy Bragan, Southern League

1990 Joe Gagliardi, California League

1991 Chuck Murphy, Florida State League

1992 Bill Cutler, Pacific Coast League

1993 John Moss, South Atlantic League

1994 Randy Mobley, International League

1995 John Hopkins, Carolina League

1996 Freddy Jana, Dominican Summer League

1997 George Spelius, Midwest League

1998 Branch Rickey, Pacific Coast League

1999 Bob Richmond, Northwest League

2000 Bill Troubh, Eastern League

2001 Lee Landers, Appalachian League

2002 Randy Mobley, International League

2003 Tom Kayser, Texas League

2004 Saul Gonzalez, Venezuelan Summer

League & Mexican League

2005 Tom Saffell, Gulf Coast League

2006 Joe McEacharn, Eastern League

2007 John H. Moss, South Atlantic League

2008 Don Mincher, Southern League

2009 Ben Hayes, New York-Penn League

2010 George Spelius, Midwest League

2011 Chuck Murphy, Florida State League

2012 Bob Richmond,

Northwest & Arizona Leagues

2013 Plinio Escalante, Mexican League

2014 Branch B. Rickey, Pacific Coast League

2015 Randy Mobley, International League

2016 John Hopkins, Carolina League and

Charlie Blaney, California League

2017 Eric Krupa, South Atlantic League

2018 Dick Nussbaum, Midwest League

