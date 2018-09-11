Eastern League Championship Series Starts in Akron Tonight

(AKRON, OHIO) - The 2018 Eastern League Championship Series between the Akron RubberDucks and New Hampshire Fisher Cats starts tonight at Canal Park with Game 1 scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

Tickets for both games start at $5, with advanced purchase unnecessary. Fans can purchase tickets at the RubberDucks box office at Canal Park from 10 a.m. through the end of the games, or by calling 330-253-5151 or visiting www.akronrubberducks.com. Fans can also buy an all-you-can-eat picnic in the Tiki Terrace for $20.

RubberDucks' Eastern League Playoff games are presented by KeyBank, Stanley Steemer, J.W. Didado Electric, Inc., and Inflatable Images.

Both games at Canal Park will feature post-game themed-fireworks shows, presented by Ultimate Sack. Tonight, fireworks themed to the music of Pharrell will be featured, and Wednesday will have fireworks themed to the music of John Mellencamp. The games also include the unique promotions and in-game contests that have made RubberDucks baseball Northeast Ohio's home for affordable, family fun.

"We are thrilled to be in the Eastern League Championship Series with a chance to bring another title home to Northeast Ohio," said RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander. "To thanks our fans, the best in baseball, we wanted to offer $5 tickets, so they can come out and pack Canal Park and cheer on the RubberDucks for the team's chance at a title!"

For more information about the ELCS, please see the "RubberDucks Championship Series Preview," which was previously distributed and is again along with this release.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The 2018 season, powered by FirstEnergy, is the franchise's 22nd since moving to Akron. For more information, call 330-253-5151 or visit www.akronrubberducks.com.

