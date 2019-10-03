Eastern League Announces 2019 Minor League Award Nominees

October 3, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release





Scarborough, ME - The Eastern League of Professional Baseball is pleased to announce the league nominees for the Rawlings Woman Executive of the Year Award, the Charles K. Murphy Patriot Award, the John Henry Moss Community Service Award, the Larry MacPhail Award, and the John H. Johnson President's Award.

The winners of these awards are selected by Minor League Baseball and will be honored at the Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego, California. The 2019 Eastern League nominees are listed below:

John H. Johnson President's Award: Richmond Flying Squirrels

Larry MacPhail Award: Hartford Yard Goats

John Henry Moss Community Service Award: Hartford Yard Goats

Charles K. Murphy Patriot Award: Bowie Baysox

Rawlings Woman Executive of the Year Award: Lydia Rios, Trenton Thunder

The Eastern League nominee for the Charles K. Murphy Patriot Award, which is presented to a club or individual employed by a club for outstanding support of and engagement with the United States Armed Forces and veterans at both the ballpark and in the community, are the Bowie Baysox.

The 2019 season marked the 20th season the Baysox have hosted Navy Night, which included over 1,400 plebes from the U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2023 attending the game. An event marking the end of the class' first summer in Maryland, the night was the first where the plebes wore their all-white uniforms.

The organization also donated 5,000 tickets to Naval Stadium Annapolis to be distributed to active military, their families, and Navy retirees from around the region. The Baysox have donated over 100,000 tickets to Navy personnel throughout the 20-year history of Navy Night.

Other military themed events at Prince George's Stadium included hosting separate events for Joint Base Andrews and Fort Meade, where free and discounted tickets were distributed to each base. 2019 also marked the first large-scale event with both the U.S. Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore and the Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region during a Water Safety Night.

Additionally, the Baysox hosted Military Appreciation Nights during every Wednesday night home game in 2019, as well as partnered Vet Tix, where the team donated four season tickets to the program that are regularly distributed to area veterans, recovering soldiers and their families.

On Flag Day, the team hosted AMVETS Night, complete with a special military-themed jersey. The organization's mission is 'to enhance and safeguard the entitlements for all American Veterans who have served honorably and to improve the quality of life for them, their families, and the communities where they live through leadership, advocacy and services.'

