Eastern Conference Player of the Week: Alyssa Thomas

May 21, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Alyssa Thomas averaged a near triple-double and led the Connecticut Sun to a 2-0 start en route to earning Eastern Conference Player of the Week Honors.

