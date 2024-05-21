Eastern Conference Player of the Week: Alyssa Thomas
May 21, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
Alyssa Thomas averaged a near triple-double and led the Connecticut Sun to a 2-0 start en route to earning Eastern Conference Player of the Week Honors.
