Eastern Conference Player of the Month: Allisha Gray
Published on September 3, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Allisha Gray takes home Eastern Conference Kia Player of the Month for the THIRD time this season!
19.4 PTS 4.9 REB 2.9 AST 9-3 Dream Month Record (#1 in the East)
#KiaPOTM
