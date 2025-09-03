Eastern Conference Player of the Month: Allisha Gray

Published on September 3, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







Allisha Gray takes home Eastern Conference Kia Player of the Month for the THIRD time this season!

19.4 PTS 4.9 REB 2.9 AST 9-3 Dream Month Record (#1 in the East)

#KiaPOTM

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.