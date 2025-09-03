WNBA Atlanta Dream

Eastern Conference Player of the Month: Allisha Gray

Published on September 3, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video


Allisha Gray takes home Eastern Conference Kia Player of the Month for the THIRD time this season!

19.4 PTS 4.9 REB 2.9 AST 9-3 Dream Month Record (#1 in the East)

#KiaPOTM

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

Check out the Atlanta Dream Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 3, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central