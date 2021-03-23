Easter Festival Planned for FirstEnergy Stadium

The Reading Fightin Phils are pleased to present a fun, outdoor event for the Easter holiday. On Saturday, April 3 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm, FirstEnergy Stadium will host an Easter Festival for families to celebrate with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Baseballtown Charities.

The event will include an on-field egg hunt that are filled with goodies. It is recommended that participants bring their own bags to hold collections. In addition, R-Phils concessions will be open for business.

Tickets to enter the gates of America's Classic Ballpark are $4 per person. An additional $4 pass will be required to participate in the on-field activity. All passes must be pre-purchased. Please note the number of guests from your party attending (ages 2 & under are free) and the number of children participating in the on- field egg hunt. Also, we ask that you list the ages of the children who will be joining in on the egg hunt. Fans cannot partake in the egg hunt without purchasing a pass.

Each age group will have its own set time for the on-field egg hunt to make things more entertaining and fairer for everyone!

12:30 - 2 year olds & under 12:45 - 3 & 4 year olds 1:00 - 5 & 6 year olds 1:15 - 7 & 8 year olds 1:30 - 9 year olds & older

R-Phils award-winning classic ballpark food from the Grand Slam Grill will be available for all attendees to purchase. In addition, the Easter Bunny will make an appearance at the ballpark and will be around to take photos with fans.

Take this opportunity to get outside with your family and come celebrate springtime with us! Join us at FirstEnergy Stadium on April 3rd for the Easter holiday. It will be a fun-filled event for guests of all ages to enjoy. And, allow us to provide the candy and activities for your kids this year! The capacity of the event will be limited so the R-Phils encourage all fans to purchase tickets early on.

