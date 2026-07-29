Earthquakes II Announce San José State University as Home Venue for Remainder of 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season

Published on July 29, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

San Jose Earthquakes II News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes II announced today that Spartan Soccer Complex on the campus of San José State University will host select MLS NEXT Pro home games beginning on Sunday, Aug. 2, at 7:30 p.m. PT against Austin FC II.

Fans can purchase tickets to the match via Tixr. Earthquakes Season Ticket Holders can receive free tickets by contacting their Quakes representative.

"We're thrilled to partner with San José State University as the new home for Quakes II," said Earthquakes Director of Operations Alex Saunders. "Their modern facilities provide a great opportunity, giving our supporters an outstanding environment to watch the next generation of Earthquakes players."

Led by 2025 MLSNP Coach of the Year finalist Dan DeGeer, Quakes II closed the 2025 campaign with 14 wins and 52 points to earn the Pacific Division title for a second consecutive season. This season, Quakes II occupies the fifth-place spot in the Pacific Division standings with 28 points in 17 matches (8-6-3) and netting 37 goals.

"We're excited to bring Quakes II to San José State for the remainder of the season," said DeGeer. "It's a great opportunity to play in the heart of our community and strengthen our connection with local fans. The SJSU men's soccer program has played an important role in developing many players who have gone on to represent our club, including Beau Leroux, and we're proud to continue that relationship. We hope the move creates an exciting environment where the community can come out, support these young players, and be part of their development journey."

Of the current First-Team roster, 19 Earthquakes players have previously appeared for Quakes II. The MLSNP squad's top goalscorer in 2025, Nonso Adimabua, netted 13 times and earned a First-Team contract this February.







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Earthquakes II Announce San José State University as Home Venue for Remainder of 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season - San Jose Earthquakes II

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