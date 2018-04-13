Early Strike Dooms Nuts in 8-2 Loss

April 13, 2018 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release





Modesto, CA. - A big first inning spoiled the Modesto Nuts' home opener as they fell 8-2 against the Visalia Rawhide on Thursday night at John Thurman Field.

John Richy (L, 0-1) was hit for four runs on four hits in the first inning. With two outs in the frame, the Rawhide (5-3) collected three straight two-out hits to hang a four-spot on the Nuts' (2-6).

Richy settled down after that and allowed just one hit in his final three innings of work with four strikeouts and two walks on the evening.

In the fifth, Joe Rizzo doubled home Tyler Baker. Logan Taylor reached three times for the Nuts' offense with a single, a walk, a double and a run scored.

Emilio Vargas worked 4 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and just one run allowed on five hits in his start for the Rawhide.

Wei-Chieh Huang (W, 1-1) struck out three out of the bullpen while holding the Nuts scoreless.

Game two of the four-game series with the Rawhide is set for 7:05 p.m. on Friday night. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.