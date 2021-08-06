Early Scoring Pushes Fresno Past San Jose 9-4

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (54-27) conquered the San Jose Giants (52-29) 9-4 Thursday night from Chukchansi Park. With the win, Fresno extends their lead to two games over San Jose for the best record in Low-A West. The Grizzlies also improved to 11-3 on Thursday contests and 25-7 when smacking 10 or more hits on the year.

Fresno jumped on San Jose early, scoring six runs in the first two innings. In the first, Warming Bernabel chopped a double to left, plating a pair. Then, a Giants' miscue allowed Bernabel to race home. Zac Veen made it 6-1 in the second after a three-run opposite-field homer. It was his team-leading 12th wallop of the season.

The Grizzlies would provide one run in the fifth, sixth and eighth, putting the game out of reach. Ronaiker Palma laced a single to left, notching Mateo Gil. Bernabel netted Veen with a sacrifice fly and Julio Carreras rocked a single to right, adding Palma. Overall, three starters recorded multi-hit evenings. Veen ended the game a triple shy of the cycle, supplying three runs, three RBI and one walk. Carreras spanked a pair of hits and runs while Palma had a career-high three hits.

Fresno starter Tony Locey lasted one and two-thirds frames, punching out a pair. Anderson Pilar (5-0) took over for Locey, hurling a career-high four and one-third innings, relishing the decision. Anderson Bido tossed two shutout frames, fanning five of the six batters he faced. Gavin Hollowell finished the ninth with two strikeouts.

The Giants mustered seven hits with three of them going for extra-bases. Carter Williams smoked a solo shot in the sixth, one of his two hits. Harrison Freed and Jimmy Glowenke combined for three RBI and two doubles in the setback. Prelander Berroa (4-4) suffered the defeat after two rough frames. The squads are back in action tomorrow from Downtown Fresno.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LF Zac Veen (3-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R, BB, SB)

- SS Julio Carreras (2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R, BB, SB)

- C Ronaiker Palma (3-4, RBI, R)

- 3B Warming Bernabel (1-4, 2B, 3 RBI, R)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- RF Carter Williams (2-3, HR, RBI, R, BB)

- LF Harrison Freed (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI)

- 2B Jimmy Glowenke (1-4, 2B, RBI, R)

On Deck:

Friday, August 6 vs. San Jose Giants, San Jose RHP Carson Ragsdale (5-3, 3.80) vs. Fresno TBD, 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Rockies #10 prospect Drew Romo has been seeing beach balls at the plate over the past month. Romo currently has a team-best 14-game hit streak, which is the second longest streak by a Fresno batter this season (Daniel Montano, 18). From July 6th to August 5th, Romo is 21-for-57 (.368) with two doubles, seven RBI, five runs, one walk and five stolen bases. The catcher has bumped his average to .314 in the process, tops on the club.

Joe Aeilts made a Top 10 catch in right field, an on-the-run, full-extension dive.

