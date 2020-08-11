Early Scoring, Dominant Bullpen Power Milkmen to Win

August 11, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release





Rosemont, Ill. - The Milwaukee Milkmen piled up seven early runs and led wire-to-wire en route to a 10-7 win Tuesday night at Impact Field. After the Dogs clawed back with seven runs in the first four innings, Milwaukee's league-best bullpen clamped down, allowing just one run in the final five to secure a game one victory.

Winning Pitcher: RHP Karch Kowalczyk

Losing Pitcher: LHP Jake Dahlberg

Save: RHP Peyton Gray

Star of the Game: OF Victor Roache. Roache mashed his league-leading 14th home run to lead off the second inning, a line drive to the left field corner. Roache has crushed 13 of his home runs in the last 20 games.

Next:

Who? Chicago Dogs vs. Milwaukee Milkmen, Game Two

Where? Impact Field, Rosemont, Illinois

When? Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. CDT

Pitching matchup? RHP Ryan Kussmaul (Milwaukee) vs. LHP Thomas Dorminy (Chicago)

Broadcast: AABaseball.TV

Extra Bite: First baseman K.C. Hobson pitched the ninth inning for the Dogs. In his first professional pitching appearance since high school, Hobson allowed no runs or hits, striking out both Brett Vertigan and Jose Sermo. As a senior at Stockdale High School in California, Hobson posted a 6-1 record and a 1.91 ERA.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.