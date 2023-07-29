Early Rally Leads Range Riders Past PaddleHeads

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads would find themselves in a hole almost immediately on Friday night in action opposite the Glacier Range Riders. A 1st inning rally would give Glacier a sizable advantage in the early going to seemingly set the tone. The PaddleHeads would not be fazed by the early deficit however, climbing back into the ballgame quickly in the innings that followed. The score would remain tight for a large chunk of the contest, but Missoula would never manage to break through to the lead at any point.

After trailing by as many as 6 runs in the first 2 innings, the PaddleHeads would cut the Glacier deficit to just 1 in the top of the 4th. Glacier would never lead by more than 3 runs the rest of the way. After the 4th inning, Glacier's bullpen would stiffen keeping Missoula off the board in innings 5 through 8. The PaddleHeads would fight once more in the 9th putting a run on the board, but would ultimately fall short in a 9-7 defeat.

