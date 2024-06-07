Early Predictions for the 2024 End of Season Player Awards
June 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Henoc Muamba and Donnovan Bennett breakdown their early predictions of who will win the end of season CFL player awards for 2024.
New episodes of The Waggle podcast are available for download every Wednesday on Spotify and Apple Podcasts!
Listen to The Waggle Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3pItVhvoMXRxREn3Y01ZDg?si=44d4554b97844529 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-waggle/id1126892989
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from June 7, 2024
- CFL Issues Statement on the Use of Microchip-Implanted Footballs on Kicking Plays - CFL
- Great Victory to Start the Season - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.