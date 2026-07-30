Early Power Surge Fizzles out for Columbus in 5-4 Loss to Rocket City

Published on July 29, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - Despite an early 2-0 lead after home runs from Jordan Groshans and Will Verdung, the Columbus Clingstones (15-14, 44-49) could not withstand a return of fire from the Rocket City Trash Pandas (14-15, 49-48) in a 5-4 loss on Wednesday night at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: Columbus fired the first shot on Groshan's solo home run (18) in the first inning and extended the advantage on a solo home run from Verdung (2) in the second frame. Rocket City answered with a solo home run from Jake Thompson and two more runs to seize a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth. A wild pitch scored Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. in the home half as Columbus tied it 3-3. Rocket City pulled out to a 5-3 advantage by the eighth inning before Matt Scannell drove in a run with a two-out single to cut the deficit to 5-4. Columbus got a single from Luke Waddell in the ninth but could not score the tying run.

Key Contributors: Groshans (1-for-5, HR, RBI) and Verdung (1-for-4, HR, RBI) brought the power for the Columbus offense. For Rocket City, Thompson (1-for-3, HR, RBI) and Juan Flores (1-for-4, HR, RBI) answered with home runs of their own, while Jake Munroe had a game high three hits and an RBI.

Notable: Columbus has recorded 102 home runs this season, the fourth-most for a Braves' Double-A affiliate since 2005. After he went 20 games without a home run for High-A Rome, Verdung now has two in his last 10 games with Columbus. The Clingstones have now 305 batters through 29 games in the second half.

Next Game (Thursday, July 30): Columbus vs. Rocket City, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. LHP Braden Scott (1-0, 5.06 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Joel Hurtado (6-3, 3.30 ERA) for Rocket City. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from July 29, 2026

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