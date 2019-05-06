Early Offense Sends Nuts to Series Loss

STOCKTON, CA - The Stockton Ports scored in each of the first four innings, and in five of the first six, to beat the Modesto Nuts 9-3 on Sunday afternoon in the rubber match of a three-game series at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Ports (14-17) got going early, scoring three runs in the first inning and two in the second to take an early 5-0 lead. But the Nuts (15-16) would answer back in the top of the third. Ariel Sandoval got the Nuts offense going with a walk and came around to score on a one-out single by Joe Rizzo. With two outs, Jack Larsen brought the Nuts to within one run with his fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot to right field to make it 4-3.

However, Modesto could not hold the Ports down, as Stockton answered back with one in the bottom of the third and three in the fourth to make it 8-3. The top of the lineup did the bulk of the damage for the Ports, going 6-for-12 with six runs scored.

Ace Ljay Newsome went three innings and took his second loss of the season and Sam Tuivailala, on MLB rehab, made his second appearance for the Nuts tossing a scoreless fifth inning.

After dropping two-of-three in Stockton, the Nuts will get a day off on Monday before returning to John Thurman Field to begin a six-game homestand with the San Jose Giants on Tuesday evening at 7:05. . Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 7:00 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

