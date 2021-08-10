Early Home Run Pushes Wichita Past Tulsa

August 10, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







Tulsa - The Tulsa Drillers hosted the Wichita Wind Surge Tuesday night at ONEOK Field in the opening game of a key six-game series between the rivals. The series holds importance not only for the Propeller Series presented by Coors Light, but also for postseason implications.

The Wind Surge took the opening game thanks to a big three-run homer in the first inning and a strong outing from starting pitcher Jordan Balazovic in a 5-1 win over Tulsa.

Tulsa's Miguel Vargas provided the Drillers only run Tuesday night hitting a solo blast in the eighth.

Tulsa starting pitcher Bryan Brickhouse struggled early, as Wichita's BJ Boyd got the first inning started with a single to center, and Roy Morales followed with a walk to put runners at first and second. Trey Cabbage then put the Wind Surge in front with a long, three-run homer inside the right field foul pole.

Following the first inning, Brickhouse was in command as he retired eleven of the next fourteen batters he faced.

Wichita got its fourth run in the seventh against the bullpen. With runners at first and second, Aaron Whitefield left second base early attempting to steal third. An errant throw from Drillers' pitcher Andrew Schwaab brought Whitefield to the plate for a 4-0 lead.

Miguel Vargas gave the Drillers their only run of the night with a solo home run in the eighth.

Ernie De La Trinidad added one more for the Surge with a solo home run in the ninth for a 5-1 lead.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

*Brickhouse put in another strong performance after his shaky first inning. He pitched 6.0 total innings and allowed just the three first-inning runs on four hits and three walks.

*Drillers first baseman Justin Yurchak went 4-4 with four singles, accounting for over half of the team's seven hits. It was his fifth multi-hit game in his last six

*James Outman's 18-game on-base streak and 8-game hitting streak came to an end with a 0-4 night.

*Balazovic had a strong performance for Wichita, pitching six innings while giving up five hits, zero runs and zero walks. He struck out four.

UP NEXT

The Propeller Series presented by Coors Light between will continue on Wednesday, August 11 at 7:05 p.m. at ONEOK Field.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from August 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.