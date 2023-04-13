Early Hole Too Much for CC

AMARILLO - In a game that featured 33 hits and 11 walks, the homestanding Sod Poodles held on for a 13-10 win Wednesday night to pull even with the Hooks in the week-long series at HODGETOWN.

Facing an eight-run deficit in the seventh, the Hooks rallied for seven runs over the final three frames. The bulk of the damage came in the seventh as CC sent 10 men to the plate. C.J. Stubbs, who reached base three times on the night, worked a lead-off walk to start the rally. Chad Stevens was next and sent a double into the gap in right. Stevens also notched an RBI single in the fifth and then belted his first Double-A home run in the eighth.

Lead-off hitter Quincy Hamilton helped fuel the rally by lining a two-bagger over the head of right-fielder Neyfy Castillo to bring in a pair. Hamilton finished the game with three RBIs.

The Hooks had the tying run at-bat in the ninth before Raffi Vizcaino got a strikeout to end the game.

Scott Schreiber, Jordan Brewer, Luis Santana, Hamilton, and Stevens all had multi-hit performances for Corpus Christi. Brewer went 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

Blair Henley, making his first official appearance since May 2021, struck out seven over 2 2/3 innings. Tyler Brown spun 1 1/3 scoreless frames.

