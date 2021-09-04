Early Hole Hampers Hooks

SPRINGDALE, AR - Bolstered by an early 5-0 lead, Northwest Arkansas engineered a 7-5 decision over Corpus Christi Saturday night, capturing the series win at Arvest Ballpark.

Jeison Guzman started the scoring with a two-run home run in the first against Tyler Brown. The Naturals tacked on three more runs in the second, with two coming on homer by nine-hole hitter Jimmy Govern.

Layne Henderson, who recorded the final two outs in the second, struck out four over 2 2/3 perfect innings.

Thanks to the sharp relief, Corpus Christi climbed back into the ballgame. Enmanuel Valdez cashed in a pair in the third with a two-out line-drive double to left-center.

With two away in the fifth, Scott Schreiber launched his 16th home run of the season. His opposite-field drive to right-center off lefty Holden Capps made it a 5-3 contest.

Making his Double-A debut, 19-year-old Jaime Melendez struck out six in three frames for Corpus Christi, holding the home club to an unearned run in the seventh.

The Hooks cut it to a one-run game in the eighth against southpaw Daniel Tillo. Alex McKenna cracked a single into center and was chased home by a double off the bat of Matthew Barefoot, his third knock of the day. Luke Berryhill completed a 3-for-4 night with a two-out RBI liner into center field.

Northwest Arkansas answered with an insurance run in the home half as Clay Dungan managed a two-out RBI single off Michael Horrell.

Jose Cuas notched his second Double-A save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Angel Macuare is scheduled to pitch for CC in the series finale Sunday night. First pitch 6:05.

