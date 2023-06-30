Early Dodger Runs Topple Space Cowboys

June 30, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (34-42, 1-2) saw the Oklahoma City Dodgers (52-24, 2-1) score multiple runs in two of the first three innings in an 11-2 Sugar Land defeat on Friday night at Constellation Field.

In his debut with Sugar Land, RHP Spenser Watkins (L, 0-1) walked the lead-off man but got a pop out from Jahmai Jones for the first out in the inning. Each of the next four batters recorded hits, driving in two runs, and a walk and a two-run double from Bryson Brigman opened up a 4-0 lead for the Dodgers.

OKC tacked on another run in the top of the second before scoring four more in the top of the third, widening their lead to 9-0 over Sugar Land.

The Space Cowboys cracked the board in the bottom of the third. Quincy Hamilton worked a lead-off walk from RHP Jake Reed (W, 1-0) and moved to second on a single by Shay Whitcomb. Both runners advanced on a groundout by Pedro León, and a sacrifice fly by Rylan Bannon plated Hamilton to score the first run of the night for Sugar Land.

Two more runs would score for the Dodgers in the top of the seventh inning, pushing Oklahoma City to double-digit runs. Sugar Land scored their only other run of the night in the bottom of the ninth inning when Joe Perez singled, César Salazar walked and Marty Costes reached on a fielder's choice, putting men on the edges, and a wild pitch from RHP Wander Suero brought in Perez.

Sugar Land continues their six-game series against the Dodgers on Saturday night. RHP Brandon Bielak (1-1, 3.51) is scheduled to start for the Space Cowboys against Oklahoma City RHP Landon Knack (1-0, 5.87) for a 7:05 pm first pitch at Constellation Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.