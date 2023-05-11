Early Deficit Stings Titans in Loss to Capitales

Ottawa, ON - Capping off the 2023 spring, the Ottawa Titans fell 19-2 to the Québec Capitales on Wednesday.

After recording two runs in the first, the Capitales slugged their way to seven in the second and five more in the third, knocking starter Chris Burica out of the game after two and two-thirds.

Ryan Roell led the way for the Capitales in the victory, going 3-for-5 with two grand slams on the night.

Following an appearance on the hill from Taylor Wright, Nelson Gonzalez, Damon Casetta-Stubbs, Matt Valin, Erasmo Pinales, and Nick MacDonald were able to finish the load on the bump by only surrendering a combined three hits.

Offensively, AJ Wright cashed in with a two-run homer in the sixth, while Jason Dicochea posted a 2-for-3 night.

