Early Deficit Makes Life Difficult for Hawks

Boise, ID- Crooked numbers were the difference for the Boise Hawks in the 19-6 loss to the Grand Junction Rockies.

The Rockies got the jump early, scoring eight runs in the first two innings. Boise battled back in the bottom of the second scoring five runs thanks to back to back, two RBI doubles, from Christian Funk and Hidekel Gonzalez. Gonzalez would finish the game 4-5 with two RBI and two doubles.

Matt Gabbert gave the Hawks a chance to get back into the game, throwing 4.2 scoreless innings, striking out five.

Boise would get another run in the bottom of the fifth when Roby Enríquez scored on a passed ball to make the score 8-6. In the seventh the Hawks had an opportunity with the bases loaded with nobody out, but were unable to get anyone home.

The Rockies struck for nine in the top of the ninth, highlighted by a Kelvin Maldonado grand-slam that made the score 17-6.

Boise and Grand Junction will meet again tomorrow for the third game of a six game set, with first pitch scheduled for 7:15. Eddie Reynoso (0-1) for the Hawks, and Skyler Sylvester (0-1) for the Rockies, are the two probable starters.

