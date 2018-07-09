Eagles to Host San Jose in Pair of Preseason Contests

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team will face the San Jose Barracuda in a pair of preseason games which will take place on September 28th and 29th at the Budweiser Events Center. Both games are slated to start at 7:05pm.

Tickets for both preseason games start at $20 and will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, September 19th at 10am.

Season tickets for the 2018-19 season are available now and can be reserved with a deposit of just $100 per seat by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

