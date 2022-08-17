Eagles Sign Goaltender Lukas Parik to AHL Contract

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed goaltender Lukas Parik to an AHL contract for the 2022-23 season. Parik, 21, was selected in the third round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Los Angeles Kings and appeared in five AHL contests last season with the Ontario Reign, posting a 3-0-1 record. In addition, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound netminder generated a 2.69 GAA, .915 save-percentage and a mark of 14-8-8 in 32 games with the Rapid City Rush of the ECHL.

Parik split his North American junior career between the WHL's Spokane Chiefs and the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL. His lone season with the Chiefs produced a 22-7-2 record, to go along with a 2.73 GAA and .917 save-percentage. It also saw Parik score a goal in a 3-0 victory over Kamloops, as he became the first goalie in WHL history to score a goal and record a shutout in the same game.

In addition, the Neratovice, Czech Republic native represented his country at the under-20 World Junior Championships in both 2020 and 2021.

