Eagles Sign Forward Charlie Gerard for 2020-21 Season

April 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Charlie Gerard to a two-way AHL contract for the 2020-21 season. Gerard recently finished a four-year career at Minnesota State University, Mankato. In 120 NCAA games the 5-foot-9, 180-pound forward registered 30 goals and 40 assists while helping the Mavericks capture three consecutive WCHA regular season championships.

In addition to his time at the collegiate level, Gerard also collected 36 goals and 30 assists in 121 USHL contests with the Madison Capitals, Fargo Force and Muskegon Lumberjacks.

The Eagles are continuing to work closely with the AHL and will continue to relay updates regarding ticketing, promotional events and community appearances to our tremendous fans. We thank each one of you for your patience, understanding and support of Colorado Eagles hockey!

