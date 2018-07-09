Eagles Sign Defenseman Kevin Davis to AHL Contract

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced on Monday that the Eagles have signed defenseman Kevin Davis to an AHL contract for the 2018-19 season. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound blueliner joins the Eagles after recently concluding a five-year career with the Everett Silvertips of the WHL, including a 2017-18 season that saw the 21 year-old post new career-highs in goals (10), assists (55) and points (65), while also serving as the team's captain.

Davis amassed 26 goals and 149 assists in 347 contests with the Silvertips, while also playing at a combined +42 during that time. In addition to his time at the major-junior level, the Kamloops, British Columbia native also attended the 2018 Development Camp of the Colorado Avalanche.

