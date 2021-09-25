Eagles Sign Center Gabriel Fontaine to AHL Contract

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed center Gabriel Fontaine to an AHL contract for the 2021-22 season. A sixth-round pick of the New York Rangers in 2016, Fontaine has posted 21 goals and 27 assists in four seasons with the AHL's Hartford Wolfpack.

The 6-foot-1,195-pound forward notched a career-high 11 goals and 15 assists during the 2018-19 season. Prior to moving to the professional level, Fontaine enjoyed a four-year career in the QMJHL with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and Sherbrooke Phoenix. In 194 total QMJHL contests, the Montreal, Quebec native generated 47 goals and 70 assists, while also helping lead the Huskies to a QMJHL Championship during the 2015-16 campaign.

Colorado will face the San Jose Barracuda in a pair of preseason games which will take place on Saturday, October 9th at 6:00pm MT and Sunday, October 10th at 2:00pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center, which is now open to 100% fan capacity.

