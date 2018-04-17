Eagles Score Four-Straight; Win Game 2 over Thunder

Wichita, KS - Colorado scored four unanswered goals en route to a 5-2 win over Wichita in Game 2 of the Mountain Division Semifinals on Monday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Colorado takes a 2-0 lead in the opening round series of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Travis Brown led the way with two points and Dyson Stevenson recorded his first of the postseason.

The Eagles struck quickly as Ryan Harrison stole a reverse behind the Thunder net and found Joey Ratelle to make it 1-0 just 25 seconds in. Brown tied the game at 13:16 when he got up into the play and fired a one-timer past Joe Cannata.

In the second, Stevenson made it 2-1 when Brown unloaded a shot from the right point and he tipped it past Cannata to give Wichita its first lead of the game. Ryan Olsen tied it with a power play goal at 12:42 during a scramble near the net. He found a loose puck and lifted it over Shane Starrett to make it 2-2. Michael Joly netted his first of the playoffs at 15:10, giving the Eagles the lead for good.

Julien Nantel made it 4-2 at 14:44 of the third period. Ratelle created a turnover at the right circle, gave it to J.C. Beaudin and he found Nantel at the left post. Collin Bowman found an empty-net with 53 seconds remaining and closed the scoring at 5-2.

Brown finished with a goal and an assist. Ralph Cuddemi had an assist and seven shots on net to lead Wichita in that category.

Wichita went 0-for-6 on the power play. Colorado was 3-for-6 on the man advantage.

Game 3 is Wednesday night at the Budweiser Events Center as the Thunder travels to take on Colorado at 8:05 p.m. CST.

