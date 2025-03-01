Eagles Return to Action Tonight to Face Saint John

March 1, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles are into their final ten games of the regular season, and return to action tonight with a weekend set against the Saint John Sea Dogs.

The Eagles are looking to build a winning streak, coming off an unusual stretch of six days off that followed a 3-1 victory over the Charlottetown Islanders. Prior to the that game, the Isles had won nine of their last eleven games, and the Eagles were able to snap the longest current point streak in the league of Charlottetown forward Matthew Butler. Cole Burbidge led the way with two goals and an assist. One line change saw Lucas Romeo moved onto the trio with Burbidge & Lewis Gendron, and in addition to notching an assist, Romeo registered ten hits.

Tonight's opposition is a Saint John club that snapped an eleven-game losing streak with a win over Halifax on Thursday night. Columbus draft choice Tyler Peddle snapped out of a slump with a three-point performance. In addition to Peddle, another name up front to watch is Zachary Morin, who this week was in Montreal as the Canadiens recognized the top eligible prospects for this summer's NHL draft. On the backend, a pair of 20-year-olds- Philadelphia prospect Matteo Mann and Sea Dogs leading point getter Nate Tivey- have helped lead the way.

Since the last meeting between the two clubs, Saint John has parted ways with veteran Charles-Edward Gravel, bringing in netminder Eric Young from the BCHL to share duties with Justin Robinson in goal. With Robinson absent due to injury, Young has taken the reigns and has delivered back-to-back strong outings, stopping 57 of 61 shots.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

BUY TICKETS: https://shorturl.at/XELIY

50/50: https://rafflebox.ca/raffle/cbeagles

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://watch.chl.ca

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31231/

SAINT JOHN CAPE BRETON

10th Eastern Conference, 20-36-0-0 (Away: 8-19-0-0) RECORD 5th Eastern Conference, 28-19-4-3 (Home: 15-11-1-1)

1-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 1-0-0-0

139GF/223GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 174GF/164GA

2-2-0-0 SEASON SERIES 2-0-1-1

Thursday, Halifax 2 @ Saint John 4 LAST GAME RESULT Sunday, Charlottetown 1 @ Cape Breton 3

Nate Tivey (37 points in 55 games) LEADING SCORER Jacob Newcombe (60 points in 54 games)

17th, 15.6%, Away: T13th, 16.7% POWER PLAY 11th, 22.1% Home: 11th, 22.8%

7th, 79.1% Away: 9th, 77.1% PENALTY KILL 3rd, 82.1%, Home: 4th, 82.5%

Justin Robinson, Dylan Krayer, Darien Reynolds iNJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) WIll Murphy

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2025

Eagles Return to Action Tonight to Face Saint John - Cape Breton Eagles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.