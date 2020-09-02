Eagles Re-Sign Wegwerth to AHL Two-Way Contract

September 2, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have re-signed forward Joe Wegwerth to a two-way AHL contract for the 2020-21 season. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound winger played in 43 games with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies last season, notching 14 goals and 12 assists as a rookie. Wegwerth previously spent four seasons at the University of Notre Dame, collecting 21 goals and 16 assists in 107 NCAA contests. He also helped lead the Fighting Irish to back-to-back Big-10 titles in 2018 and 2019.

A member of the U. S. National Development Program's Under-17 and Under-18 teams, Wegwerth played three seasons at the junior level with the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and the USNTDP team, posting 14 goals and 23 assists in 100 games. He also captured a gold medal at the Under-18 World Junior Championships in 2014. The 24-year old was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by the Florida Panthers.

The Colorado Eagles will continue to keep fans apprised of the latest developments as it relates to the offseason and the resumption of summer events.

