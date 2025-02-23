Eagles Play Final Game in February as Ruccia's Islanders Visit Nest

The Cape Breton Eagles will play their final game of the month of the February- and their final game of the season against a division rival- as the Charlottetown Islanders come to the Nest for a Sunday afternoon matchup.

The Eagles are looking to bounce back from losses to Victoriaville & Moncton that opened up a home stand, defeats that followed a four-game winning streak. But Friday wasn't all bad news for the Eagles- because of results from around the league, the Eagles clinched a playoff spot, punching their ticket to the post-season for the third consecutive season.

Today's opposition is a Charlottetown team that started the season slow but has heated up in the second half. The Islanders have posted nine wins in their last eleven games, one of only teams that can make such a claim in the QMJHL. Matthew Butler has led the way up front, producing at a more than point per game clip. Between the pipes, former Eagle goaltender Nicolas Ruccia has won five of his last six starts. It will be an emotional day for Ruccia today, making his final regular season appearance in the rink he called home for his first four seasons in the QMJHL. Another name to watch on the backend is defenseman Owen Conard, who earlier this year was projected by NHL Central Scouting to be chosen in the second or third round of the NHL draft.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of today's game!

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 3 PM AST

Web coverage: https://watch.chl.ca

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31230/

CHARLOTTETOWN CAPE BRETON

7th Eastern Conference, 27-23-2-1 (Away: 13-13-0-0) RECORD 5th Eastern Conference, 27-19-4-3 (Home: 14-11-1-1)

1-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-2-0-0

167GF/169GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 171GF/163GA

5-2-0-0 SEASON SERIES 2-3-2-0

Friday, Charlottetown 5 @ Halifax 2 LAST GAME RESULT Friday, Moncton 6 @ Cape Breton 0

Matthew Butler (59 points in 53 games) LEADING SCORER Jacob Newcombe (60 points in 53 games)

11th, 22.2% Away: 3rd, 26.7% POWER PLAY 12th, 22% Home: 10th, 22.7%

6th, 79.9% Away: 2nd, 83.3% PENALTY KILL 4th, 81.6%. Home: T6th, 81.6%

Ross Campbell, Mathis Valente, Marcus Kearsey iNJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Will Murphy

