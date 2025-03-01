Eagles Look for Weekend Sweep Over Saint John this Afternoon

March 1, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles will look to move into a home ice playoff position this afternoon as they take on the Saint John Sea Dogs at Centre 200.

Coming into this afternoon, the Eagles trail the Baie-Comeau Drakkar for fourth place in the Eastern Conference by a single point- and today the Eagles will play one of their two games in hand as they host the Saint John Sea Dogs in the second game of a back-to-back.

The Eagles struck first in the two-game set with a 6-3 victory on Saturday night. Joey Henneberry & Romain Litalien led the way with two goals, while Brayden Schmitt scored and added an assist. Andrew Brown had a strong game on the blueline, posting a +3 rating, while Jakub MIlota stopped 38 of 41 shots in the win.

Heading into last night's games, Tyler Peddle, Zachary Morin, Olivier Groulx, and Dylan Rozzi with 14 goals for the team lead. Rozzi was the odd man out for the Dogs last night as the other three all hit the back of the net. For Morin, his shorthanded goal was a weight off the back, breaking a six-game drought in his NHL draft season.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of today's game!

BUY TICKETS: https://shorturl.at/8W9eS

50/50: https://rafflebox.ca/raffle/cbeagles

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 3 PM AST

Web coverage: https://watch.chl.ca

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31232/

SAINT JOHN CAPE BRETON

10th Eastern Conference, 20-37-0-0 (Away: 8-20-0-0) RECORD 5th Eastern Conference, 29-19-4-3 (Home: 16-11-1-1)

0-1-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 2-0-0-0

142GF/229GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 180GF/167GA

2-3-0-0 SEASON SERIES 3-0-1-1

Nate Tivey (37 points in 56 games) LEADING SCORER Jacob Newcombe (61 points in 55 games)

17th, 15.4%, Away: 14th, 16.7% POWER PLAY 11th, 22.3% Home: 10th, 23.1%

7th, 78.9% Away: 9th, 76.7% PENALTY KILL 3rd, 82.2%, Home: 4th, 83%

Justin Robinson, Dylan Krayer, Darien Reynolds iNJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) WIll Murphy, Nathan Plouffe

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.