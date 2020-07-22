Eagles Ink Pair of Defensemen in Abt, Scheid

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed defensemen Matt Abt and Ian Scheid to two-way AHL contracts for the 2020-21 season. Abt spent the past two seasons with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, and has also seen action in 32 games with the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL. Scheid is entering his first professional season after wrapping up a stellar, four-year career at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Abt comes to Colorado having generated one goal and 15 assists in 90 total AHL contests with the Penguins, while collecting 16 points in his 32 games with the Nailers. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound blueliner spent four seasons at the Rochester Institute of Technology, posting 14 goals and 40 assists in 139 NCAA contests with the Tigers. He would also help lead the team to back-to-back AHA conference championships in 2015 and 2016. The Leduc, Alberta native led RIT with 101 penalty minutes during his junior season in 2016-17 and finished his college career with 210 PIM's.

Scheid makes the jump to the pro game having netted 25 goals and 72 assists in 158 NCAA games with the Mavericks. The 25-year old notched at least 22 points in each of his four seasons in Mankato, earning him a spot on the WCHA All-Star Team in three of his four seasons, while also cementing a spot on the WCHA All-Rookie Team during the 2016-17 campaign. A native of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Scheid helped propel the Mavericks to the WCHA Championship in 2019 and WCHA regular season titles in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

