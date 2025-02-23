Eagles Finish February with Home Win over Islanders

February 23, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A three point night from Cole Burbidge helped lead the Cape Breton Eagles to a 3-1 win over the Charlottetown Islanders on Sunday afternoon. Andrew Brown also scored for the Eagles.

- Alexis Cournoyer stopped 27 of 28 shots in the win, while former Eagle Nicolas Ruccia stopped 17 of 20 shots in his final regular season appearance at Centre 200.

- Charlottetown forward Matthew Butler and Charlottetown defenseman Owen Conrad were held pointless- heading into the game, Butler's point streak of 13 and Conrad's of 10 were the two longest streaks in the league. (Butler left the game in the third period with an injury and did not return to action.)

There were no goals in the opening period, but there were special team opportunities, including a 42 second sequence of four on four play. Charlottetown also had a prolonged five on three power play- 58 seconds- but couldn't beat Cournoyer.

The best chances came at even strength in the final minute of the period, with Charlottetown's Ethan Montroy breaking in, but denied by Cournoyer and again on the rebound. In the final ten seconds of the period, Burbidge sped up the right wing for a quality chance but was denied by Ruccia.

The Eagles had an opportunity to break the deadlock when at the 7:39 mark of the second period, Montroy was given a double minor for high sticking. Charlottetown killed off the first three minutes, but past the halfway mark of regulation, Burbidge skated through the zone and beat Ruccia with a nifty individual effort. It was a tie game by period's end though- Montroy found Kyle Powers on the opposite side of the net and he converted a pass to even the score at one. The goal was upheld after a review.

While it was tied heading into the intermission, that wasn't the case for long in the third period. Burbidge found Romeo on an odd man rush- Romeo was denied by Ruccia, but the rebound was buried by Burbidge to make it a 2-1 score. Andrew Brown added to the lead with a shot coming down the left wing in the final seven minutes.

Ruccia was lifted for an extra attacker with over four minutes to play. Charlottetown got a big chance to get back into the game in the final two minutes when Angelo Fullerton was sent to the penalty box, creating a six on on four. The Eagles were able to hold off and skated to the win- just the third loss for Charlottetown in their last 12 games.

The Eagles have the week off and will next hit the ice on Saturday, March 1st. The opposition is the Saint John Sea Dogs, featuring Sydney native Darien Reynolds, Philadelphia draft pick Matteo Mann and Columbus draft pick Tyler Peddle!

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/XELIY They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Cole Burbidge (Cape Breton) 2 goals, 1 assist, +2

2. Lucas Romeo (Cape Breton) 1 assist, +2, 10 hits

3. Kyle Powers (Charlottetown) 1 goal, 7 hits

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury), Nathan Plouffe,Carson Griffin

Scratches For Charlottetown: Ross Campbell (injury), Marcus Kearsey (injury), Mathis Valente (injury), Nikita Voyaga (suspension)

Final Shots On Goal: 28-20 in favour of Charlottetown

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/4

Charlottetown Power Play: 0/5

