Eagles and CMHA Nova Scotia Team up to Raise Awareness About Mental Health During Home Game

February 18, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







(SYDNEY) - The Cape Breton Eagles and Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), Nova Scotia Branch are teaming up to raise awareness about the importance of mental health during the Eagles home game Friday.

The Eagles game on February 21st at 7PM will feature:

A CMHA-run kiosk so fans can learn more about mental health

Public address announcements about mental health

The awareness campaign is part of the ongoing commitment by the Eagles and CMHA Nova Scotia to implement Talk Today. Talk Today provides mental health support to players and raises awareness about mental health and suicide prevention throughout communities across the QMJHL.

A key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Every team has received mental health training specific to suicide prevention. Each team is also now linked to a CMHA Mental Health Coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

"We're extremely grateful to partner with the Cape Breton Eagles to host a Talk Today event. Talk Today events aim to combat stigma by starting a conversation around mental health and encouraging young people to seek help when they need it. By hosting this event, the Eagles are helping to normalize community conversations and encourage discussion about mental health issues." Johanne Thompson, Executive Director, CMHA NS Division

Joey Haddad, Office General Manager for the Cape Breton Eagles said "each season, we team up with CMHA to recognize the importance of protecting our players mental health, both as hockey players and as young men. In a time when speaking up about our mental health has become so important, we take pride in promoting an initiative like Talk Today at the Nest."

For ticket information, visit: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/cape-breton-eagles-tickets/artist/891825

