Eagles Add Offense with Forward Grayson Downing

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Grayson Downing to an AHL contract for the 2018-19 season. The 6-foot, 185-pound center has spent the past three seasons in the American Hockey League, collecting 32 goals and 61 assists in 168 contests with the Iowa Wild, Tucson Roadrunners and Bakersfield Condors. His 19 goals and 40 points during the 2015-16 campaign were both good for 2nd on the Wild's roster.

Downing joined the pro ranks in the 2014-15 season after wrapping up four years at the University of New Hampshire. During that time, the Abbotsford, British Columbia native notched 56 goals and 56 assists in 112 games with the Wildcats. His college career was highlighted by a senior season that saw Downing net a team-high 21 goals, while chipping in 15 assists over 38 contests.

